Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai gets married. See photos

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, got married in a small ceremony in Birmingham, England. Malala announced her marriage on Twitter by writing, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life". Malala has given no other information about her husband apart from his first name. However, according to Dawn News, Asser Malik is a general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre.

