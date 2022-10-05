Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry goes to...1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry has been awarded 'for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry'.
Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry has been awarded 'for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry'.
Listen to this article
Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry has been awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry."