Nobel Prize 2022: Winners of Physics get awarded for research in quantum technology

Nobel Prize 2022: Winners of Physics get awarded for research in quantum technology

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger
1 min read . 03:50 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their research in quantum technology.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have jointly won the Nobel Prize in Physics “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science".

In 2021, The award was given to Giorgio Parisi, Klaus Hasselmann and Syukuro Manabe for their efforts in explaining and forecasting complicated natural factors that contributed to our understanding of climate change.

On October 3, Swedish scientist Svante Paabo received the Nobel Prize in medicine for his research on Neanderthal DNA, kicking off the announcement of the winners.

On October 5, the chemistry prize will be given out, and, on October 6, the literature prize. The Nobel Prize in Economics will be awarded on October 10; the Nobel Prize in Peace will be announced on October 7.

“The 2022 physics laureates’ development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology. Being able to manipulate and manage quantum states and all their layers of properties gives us access to tools with unexpected potential," the Nobel Prize committee said.

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have proved the capability to study and control particles that are in entangled states through ground-breaking studies. Even if two particles in an entangled pair are physically too far away to interact, what happens to one affects the other. The basis for a new age of quantum technology has been set by the laureates' creation of experimental tools.

