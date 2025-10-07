Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics goes to John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis

The Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics was awarded to John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis on Tuesday (October 7) “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."

In his first reaction after receiving the award, new physics laureate John Clarke said he was surprised when he discovered he had been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Physics.

“I’m completely stunned, it never occurred to me that it would be the basis of a Nobel Prize," he said.

At this morning's press conference, he reflected on his prize-awarded research: “Our discovery is in some way the basis of quantum computing."

