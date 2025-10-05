Nobel Prize 2025: Winners to be announced from October 6 | See full schedule

The Nobel Prize, awarded across several fields including physics, literature and peace, will be revealed from Monday, 6 October, and continue until 13 October. The Nobel committee has released the timetable for 2025, covering Physiology, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Economic Sciences, and Peace. The announcements are made by different prize-awarding institutions, and viewers can watch live on the official Nobel Prize channels.

Full schedule for Nobel Prize 2025: Physiology or Medicine: Monday, 6 October, 11:30 CEST (3:00 pm IST) by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen.

Physics: Tuesday, 7 October, 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST) by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

Literature: Thursday, 9 October, 13:00 CEST (4:30 pm IST) by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.

Peace: Friday, 10 October, 11:00 CEST (2:30 pm IST) by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo.

Economic Sciences: Monday, 13 October, 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST) by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

What is the Nobel Prize? The Nobel Prize was established after the death of businessman Alfred Nobel, who left most of his fortune to fund prizes in various fields. His will states that the prize should go to those “who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

How are winners selected? Individuals must first be nominated by an eligible nominator; self-nomination is not allowed. Nominations are by invitation only, except for the Nobel Peace Prize, and nominators must meet the awarding institutions’ criteria. Eligible nominations are reviewed by the institutions, which make the final decision. Once awarded, the prize cannot be revoked.

