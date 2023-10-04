Breaking News
Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots."
