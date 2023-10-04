comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 04 2023 15:13:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.25 -2.15%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 999.25 -3.92%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.3 -2.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.85 -1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.1 -0.1%
Business News/ News / World/  Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov
Back
Breaking News

Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov

 Livemint

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov ‘for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots’

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots."

OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App