Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse
Jon Fosse will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel.
The Nobel prize for Literature has been awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse. The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden. It is one of the five Nobel Prizes established by the will of Alfred Nobel in 1895.
