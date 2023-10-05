Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse

The Nobel prize for Literature has been awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse. The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden. It is one of the five Nobel Prizes established by the will of Alfred Nobel in 1895. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the official page of Nobel Prize, Fosse was awarded the Nobel laureate award "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable." Fosse will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel.

"His immense oeuvre written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books and translations. While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognised for his prose." reads the official statement.

"His debut novel Raudt, svart 1983, as rebellious as it was emotionally raw, broached the theme of suicide and, in many ways, set the tone for his later work." the statement added.

Often compared to Samuel Beckett, Fosse's work is minimalistic, relying on simple language which delivers its message through rhythm, melody and silence.

His major works include "Boathouse" (1989), which was well-received by critics, and "Melancholy" I and II (1995-1996).

Fosse, 64, had featured widely in Nobel speculation for several years.

One of his country's most-performed dramatists, Fosse, 64, has written some 40 plays as well as novels, short stories, children's books, poetry and essays.

Anders Olsson, chair of the Nobel literature committee, said Fosse’s work is rooted “in the language and nature of his Norwegian background."

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by their creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December.

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 was awarded to French feminist icon Annie Ernaux "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory."

Over the years, the Nobel Prize for Literature has often transgressed an orthodox understanding and picked winners well beyond the novelist tradition, including playwrights, historians, philosophers and poets, even breaking new ground with the award to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in 2016.

