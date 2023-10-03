Nobel Prize in physics: 3 scientists win for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter
