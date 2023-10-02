The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Katalin Karikó is a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Drew Weissman performed his prizewinning research together with Karikó at the University of Pennsylvania. The pair, who had been tipped as favourites, were honoured for "for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19," the jury said.

"The laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," it added.

The pair will receive their prize, consisting of a diploma, a gold medal and a $1 million cheque, from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

The medicine prize kicks off this year's awards with the remaining five to be unveiled in the coming days.

The prizes, first handed out in 1901, were created by Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel, and are awarded for achievements in science, literature and peace, and in later years also for economics.

*With Agency Inputs

