Nojima to let workers stay until age 80 on labor supply: Nikkei
Japan’s government is set to introduce a policy that encourages companies to offer job opportunities to people up to the age of 70

Nojima to let workers stay until age 80 on labor supply: Nikkei

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST Takashi Nakamichi , Bloomberg

  • Nojima Corp. has raised the retirement age to 80 from 65 at present, partly because the Japanese electronic store-chain operator expects a labor shortage in the future
  • The company believes the move will help it utilize senior staff’s knowledge and networks for longer

TOKYO : Nojima Corp. will allow employees to work until 80 years old, raising the age limit from 65 at present, partly because the Japanese electronic store-chain operator expects a labor shortage in the future, the Nikkei reported Sunday.

Nojima Corp. will allow employees to work until 80 years old, raising the age limit from 65 at present, partly because the Japanese electronic store-chain operator expects a labor shortage in the future, the Nikkei reported Sunday.

The new policy will apply to all Nojima workers, according to the report, which didn’t say where it got the information. The company believes the move will help it utilize senior staff’s knowledge and networks for longer, it said.

The new policy will apply to all Nojima workers, according to the report, which didn't say where it got the information. The company believes the move will help it utilize senior staff's knowledge and networks for longer, it said.

Japanese firms have been struggling with a shortage of workers as the country’s population ages and shrinks. Nojima will consider extending labor contracts for people who want to carry on working after they turn 80, the report said.

Japan’s government is set to introduce a policy that encourages companies to offer job opportunities to people up to the age of 70.

