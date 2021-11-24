Nokia to team up with YADRO to build 4G, 5G base stations in Russia

Photo: Reuters

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST

Alexander Marrow,Gleb Stolyarov, Reuters

Russia has said it will extend telecoms operators' licenses beyond 2023 for LTE (long-term evolution) networks on the condition that they start building networks using only Russian equipment, part of a wider push by Moscow to promote domestic technology and IT services