2023 Golden Globe awards: Full list of nominees here

Original song: “Carolina," from “Where the Crawdads Sing," music by Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa," from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio," music by Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand," from “Top Gun: Maverick," music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice"; “Lift Me Up," from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; “Naatu Naatu," from “RRR," music by M.M. Keeravani.