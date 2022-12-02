India-US military exercises are ‘none of China’s business’, an American diplomat in India asserted and further added that Washington will support India's efforts to fight regional challenges. The diplomat also stated that the recent meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese premier Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit doesn’t signal the US diluting its relationship with India.

The over two-week mega military exercise "Yudh Abhyas" that took place at a military facility around 100 km from the LAC concluded on Friday.

Chargé d’affaires (CDA) Elizabeth Jones said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “On the exercises and China’s comment on it, I would point you to the kind of statements that we’ve heard from our Indian colleagues to the effect that it’s really none of their business."

Jones also added though Biden met Xi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month “it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a rapprochement, it doesn’t necessarily mean that we are turning our backs on each other".

For the uninitiated, on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry opposed the "Yudh Abhyas" exercise at Auli in Uttarakhand, claiming that it violates border agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996. Reacting to it, India on Thursday stated it does not give a veto to any third country on such matters.

"But since these were raised by the Chinese side, I must emphasise that the Chinese side needs to reflect and think about its own breach of the agreements of 1993 and 1996," Bagchi said responding to questions at the weekly briefing of the ministry.

"India exercises with whomever it chooses to and it does not give a veto to third countries on these issues," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said.

On how the US can help India face challenges from China, Jones said: “This is something for India to talk about. Our interest is in supporting India’s efforts to become more capable and to ensure that its capacities are directed in ways they [India] believe to be important. It’s up to the Indian leadership to determine what it wants and what it needs, and we’re there to be supportive."

(With inputs from agencies)