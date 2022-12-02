None of China's business: US echoes India's views on Beijing's objection to military exercises1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 09:41 PM IST
Washington will support India's efforts to fight regional challenges, the US diplomat to India said
India-US military exercises are ‘none of China’s business’, an American diplomat in India asserted and further added that Washington will support India's efforts to fight regional challenges. The diplomat also stated that the recent meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese premier Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit doesn’t signal the US diluting its relationship with India.