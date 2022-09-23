Non-oil imports from Russia surge; exports face hurdles

“Rupee trade has been discussed with a lot of countries, including Russia and Iran. But, it only happens if there is a trade balance. If I export goods worth $1 billion and you import $1 billion, both parties retain the money at their respective ends, and everybody is happy. But with Russia, we have 10 times the imports than we export. So, yes, there is a very good chance of increasing our exports to Russia. Because when they are holding much of India rupee, either they will want to invest in capital in India or they would increase our exports," a commerce ministry official said.

