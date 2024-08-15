The real story of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 15 Aug 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Summary
- Private businessmen funded the shoestring operation, which was overseen by a top general; President Zelensky approved the plan, then tried unsuccessfully to call it off
It was the kind of outlandish scheme that might bubble up in a bar around closing time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less