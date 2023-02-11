Nord Stream pipelines: Report claims US blew up in 2022. 10 points
- The controversial pipeline is owned and operated by Nord Stream AG, whose majority shareholder is the Russian state-owned company Gazprom
- The 1,224 km-long lines run under the Baltic Sea starting from near St Petersburg in Russia and Lubmin in eastern Germany.
A report has claimed that the US blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines with Norway's help in September 2022 in a covert operation. In a report by American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, the bombing of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines was carried out by the US. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Hersh noted that the decision to damage the pipelines occurred to prevent Russia from considerably boosting its income amid the war with Ukraine. Besides, the US wanted to reduce the dependence of Western Europe, particularly Germany, on inexpensive Russian gas, the report said.
