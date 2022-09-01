Normalcy in India-China ties key for Asian Century: Former Singapore’s FM Yeo

“India is a huge canvas. It is the great land, the Maha Bharat. I don’t enjoy India the way I do Bali or Switzerland. In fact, oftentimes on arrival, the abject poverty, messiness and pollution hit me like a blast of hot air. After a day or two, however, India gets inside me and I enjoy it for what it is. My wife likes India too and is always happy to accompany me whenever she can.

