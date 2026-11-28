Budget airline Norse Atlantic's Norwegian operating subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy amid mounting financial pressure. The development comes as the ongoing Iran war continues to push aviation fuel prices higher. The bankruptcy marks another major setback for the European aviation industry.
Norse Atlantic Airways AS filed for bankruptcy on November 27. The petition was filed with the Agder District Court in Norway. The company's board concluded that continuing business operations was no longer possible.
The airline struggled to secure sufficient funds to meet its immediate financial requirements. Despite extensive efforts, the company failed to resolve its financial troubles. Rising aviation fuel costs have also increased financial pressure across the airline industry.
Norse Atlantic CEO Eivind Roald expressed regret over the decision. He acknowledged its impact on passengers, employees and business partners. The court will appoint a bankruptcy trustee to oversee further proceedings.
The bankruptcy filing only involves the airline's Norwegian operating subsidiary. Its parent company, Norse Atlantic ASA, is not part of the bankruptcy proceedings. Other companies within the group are also excluded.
The management is exploring alternatives to keep the remaining business operational. Efforts are underway to find a solution involving the parent company and its UK subsidiary.
The Middle East conflict has disrupted global energy markets. Growing uncertainty over oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude prices higher.
Brent crude futures for January delivery reached about $96 per barrel on Friday, CNN reported. The global oil benchmark gained around 3.5% during the week. Earlier, crude prices had fallen below $90 per barrel.
Meanwhile, US-traded West Texas Intermediate crude reached approximately $84.50 per barrel. Renewed regional tensions contributed to the latest increase in oil prices.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on November 27 that an oil tanker had exploded after hitting a naval mine. Another tanker accompanying the vessel was reportedly forced to return.
Meanwhile, American forces disabled a commercial vessel on November 26. The vessel allegedly attempted to breach the US naval blockade against Iran. These developments have raised fresh concerns over global energy supplies.
Norse Atlantic's Norwegian subsidiary is the second European airline to enter bankruptcy proceedings this year. Latvia's AirBaltic was the first, according to Al Jazeera.
Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Sunday to decide future oil production quotas. The group has maintained steady oil production since September following six consecutive increases.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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