North Korea accuses US, South Korea of pushing Korean peninsula towards nuclear war at UNGA1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 07:34 AM IST
North Korea accuses US and South Korea of pushing Korean peninsula closer to nuclear war, calls for self-defense build-up.
North Korea's United Nations envoy accused the US and South Korea of pushing the Korean peninsula closer to the brink of nuclear war. The envoy of North Korea at the UN General Assembly said his country had no choice but to further accelerate a build-up of its self-defense capabilities.