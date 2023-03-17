North Korea can destroy America in 33 seconds, claims Chinese defence scientists

North Korea can destroy America in 33 seconds, claims Chinese defence scientists1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:08 PM IST
North Korean missile, having an effective range of 13,000 km, could reach Central America in 33 minutes.
Amidst the ongoing tension between the United States and China, defence scientists in Beijing have made alarming predictions about North Korea's military capabilities. According to them, North Korea possesses a ballistic missile so powerful that it could cause destruction on American soil in just 33 minutes.
