North Korea can destroy America in 33 seconds, claims Chinese defence scientists

The Chinese team claims that the Hwasong-15 missile originated from Suncheon, a city in South Pyongan province in central North Korea, and its target is Colombia in the Central American state of Missouri. The US missile defence headquarters would receive an alert about 20 seconds later, and the first batch of intercepting missiles would take off from Fort Greely in Alaska within 11 minutes. If the first attempt fails, another wave of interceptors will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

