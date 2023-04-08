North Korea claims to test underwater nuclear attack drone ‘Haeil-2’

In another show of strength against the USA and South Korea's giant military exercise, North Korea tested its second underwater nuclear attack drone “Haeil-2" test from April 4 to April 7, reported the state Korean media on Saturday.

According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the underwater nuclear attack drone “Haeil-2" entered into the test in Kajin Port, Kumya Country, South Hamgyong Province in the afternoon on April 4.

"A national defence science research institute in the DPRK carried out a test of underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Notably, North Korea claimed of conducting another test of an underwater nuclear attack drone on March 23. The attack was able to unleash a “radioactive tsunami", claimed the nation. The action came as a warning to the USA against its improving defence ties with South Korea. The drone was called the “Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft 'Haeil". It was tested from March 21 to March 23.

The current test missile attack cruised 1000 km of simulated underwater distance in elliptical and “8" patterns set in the East Sea of Korea for 71 hours and 6 minutes.

The nuclear missile arrived in the waters off Ryongdae Port, Tanchon City, South Hamgyong Province in the afternoon on April 7. It was the location of simulated target where the test warhead accurately detonated underwater.

The state media reported that the attack system will help North Korea of giving its military an upper edge to contain all evolving military actions of enemies, removing threats and defending the country.

Show of strength against the US and South Korea military drills

The repeated missiles testing and other actions by North Korea are the show of strength by North Korea against the military exercise being held between the United States of America and South Korea. The two nations conducted their biggest ever military exercise in last five years between March 13 and March 23. The exercise was conducted on the sourthern part of the Korean Peninsula.

Since, then North Korea has been testing various missiles, incuding the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week and the tests of smaller-range missiles.

