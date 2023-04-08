North Korea claims to test underwater nuclear attack drone ‘Haeil-2’2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:47 AM IST
North Korea claimed of conducting test of another underwater nuclear attack drone ‘Haeil-2’ from April 4 to April 7
In another show of strength against the USA and South Korea's giant military exercise, North Korea tested its second underwater nuclear attack drone “Haeil-2" test from April 4 to April 7, reported the state Korean media on Saturday.
