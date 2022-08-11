North Korea declares victory over Covid-19, reveals Kim Jong Un suffered fever3 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Pyongyang's declaration of victory over COVID comes despite no known vaccine program
North Korea's Kim Jong Un declared victory in the battle against COVID-19 on Thursday, with the leader's sister revealing he had suffered from fever and vowing "deadly retaliation" against South Korea which it blames for causing the outbreak.