North Korea doubles down on nuclear weapons plan after Biden’s salvo

SEOUL: North Korea repeated its intent to expand its nuclear weapons program, after President Biden this week said that the U.S. would respond accordingly if the regime escalated tensions.

A senior military adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that Mr. Biden’s warning and characterization of the regime’s recent missile tests as violations of international rules threatened his country’s sovereignty and right to self-defense.

“If the U.S. continues with its thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good," the adviser, Ri Pyong Chol, said in a statement released Saturday. “We will continue to increase our most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power."

The statement came after Mr. Biden criticized Pyongyang’s testing of missiles on Thursday. Officials said they were likely short-range ballistic missiles, a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, which restrict North Korea’s ballistic-missile activities. Previous tests of the same missiles have shown they can hit U.S. military bases in South Korea. Arms experts suspect that they can carry nuclear warheads.

The North Korean comments reflect the regime’s plans to intensify its weapons tests in the coming weeks and months, North Korea watchers said, and to justify such moves by putting the blame on the U.S.

“This has little to do with what Biden said," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “Pyongyang is implementing a premeditated strategy of advancing military capabilities. Ri Pyong Chol has larger tests in the works."

“These include solid-fuel rockets, submarine-based weapons, and intercontinental ballistic missiles with more-sophisticated warheads," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the U.N. Security Council, which has imposed sanctions on Pyongyang for its development of nuclear weapons, met virtually on Friday in New York. They agreed that the panel of experts that assists the council’s sanctions committee should look into this week’s North Korean missiles test, according to a Biden administration official.

The North has been lashing out at the U.S. this month, saying it has no interest in diplomacy. It condemned recent U.S.-South Korean military exercises, even though they were scaled down from prior years and relied heavily on digital simulations to avoid provoking Pyongyang.

North Korea’s hostility has also come as the U.S. has tried to rally allies against Pyongyang. In a tour of Asia this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. would seek to reduce threats from North Korea, and denounced the Kim regime’s human-rights record.

“We are committed to the denuclearization of North Korea…and improving the lives of all Koreans, including the people of North Korea who continue to suffer widespread and systematic abuses at the hands of their repressive government," Mr. Blinken told reporters during the trip.

The Biden administration has been reviewing its North Korea policy, which looks at pressure options and ways to rekindle long-stalled diplomatic talks with Pyongyang. The review is nearing its completion, Mr. Blinken has said.

North Korea watchers suspect, though, that Pyongyang has reason to continue weapons testing in the coming months, regardless of the results of the policy review.

In two military parades since late last year, North Korea unveiled at least three new missiles that haven’t been tested. One was a long-range missile that experts believe can hit the U.S. mainland, while two are believed to be submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

In January, North Korea also announced ambitious plans to enhance its nuclear arsenal. They include hopes to develop hypersonic missiles that can overwhelm U.S. air defenses, and nuclear-powered submarines able to fire nuclear missiles from underwater.

—Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

