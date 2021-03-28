North Korea doubles down on nuclear weapons plan after Biden’s salvo
Pyongyang says Biden’s comments after the regime’s recent missile tests threatens North Korean sovereignty
SEOUL: North Korea repeated its intent to expand its nuclear weapons program, after President Biden this week said that the U.S. would respond accordingly if the regime escalated tensions.
A senior military adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that Mr. Biden’s warning and characterization of the regime’s recent missile tests as violations of international rules threatened his country’s sovereignty and right to self-defense.
