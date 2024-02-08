North Korea scraps economic cooperation with South Korea amidst sharp deterioration in ties
The Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea has decided to nullify all agreements aimed at fostering economic cooperation with South Korea, according to the country's state-run KCNA news agency.
