Satellite images have revealed that North Korea has begun to expand its uranium enrichment plant at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex. With these findings, experts have cautioned, the country was boosting the production of bomb materials. Uranium is used to build nuclear weapons. North Korea has facilities to produce both uranium and another radioactive element-plutonium at Yongbyon. It is known as the “the heart" of its nuclear programme in the country.

The assessment by the experts come days after the North Korea launched ballistic missiles from train amid long-dormant nuclear disarmament diplomacy with the United States.

“The expansion of the enrichment plant probably indicates that North Korea plans to increase its production of weapons-grade uranium at the Yongbyon site by as much as 25%," Jeffrey Lewis and two other experts at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey said in a report.

View Full Image Satellite image shows a close-up of an area before construction at a processing facility at the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Facility complex in Yongbyon, North Korea. (AFP)

The report said satellite images taken by Maxar shows construction in an area adjoining the uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon. In the September 1 image, North Korea cleared trees and a construction excavator on the ground was visible. And, in September 1 images, a wall erected to enclose the area.

“The new area is approximately 1,000 square meters, enough space to house 1,000 additional centrifuges," the report said. “The addition of 1,000 new centrifuges would increase the plant's capacity to produce highly enriched uranium by 25%."

During a summit with then-President Donald Trump in early 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to dismantle the entire complex if he was given major sanctions relief. But the Americans rejected Kim's proposal because they viewed it as a limited denuclearization step.

US and South Korean experts speculate North Korea is covertly running multiple other uranium-enrichment plants. In 2018, a top South Korean official told parliament that North Korea was estimated to have already manufactured up to 60 nuclear weapons as well.

In the past week, North Korea launched both ballistic and cruise missiles toward the sea in tests seen as an effort to diversity its missile forces and strengthen its attack capability on South Korea and Japan, where a total of 80,000 American troops are based. Experts say both types of missiles could be armed with nuclear warheads.

Kim has threatened to bolster his nuclear arsenal and acquire more sophisticated weapons unless Washington drops its hostility against his country in an apparent reference to U.S.-led sanctions and its regular military drills with Seoul. But he still maintains his self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range missiles directly targeting the US mainland, a suggestion that he wants to keep chances for future diplomacy with Washington alive.

(With AP inputs)

