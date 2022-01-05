This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
North Korea fires apparent ballistic missile, Japan says
1 min read.05:37 AM ISTReuters
The launch would be the first of the new year for nuclear-armed North Korea, and comes days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to continue developing the military to counter an unstable international situation
TOKYO :
North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, authorities in Japan said, while South Korea reported the launch of an unspecified projectile.
The launch would be the first of the new year for nuclear-armed North Korea, and comes days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to continue developing the military to counter an unstable international situation.