North Korea fires artillery shells for 3rd straight day as South sounds stern warning against provocative acts
South Korea Sunday accused Pyongyang of firing artillery shells near their sea boundary for a third straight day amid a provocative statement from Kim Yo Jong, the sister and key ally of North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un, threatening to launch a military strike immediately in response to any provocation.