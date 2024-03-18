North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile as Blinken Visits Seoul
North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile in a defiant show of force that coincided with a visit to Seoul by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is taking part in a Summit for Democracy being held in the capital.
