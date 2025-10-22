North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korea; ‘no impact on Japan’

South Korea’s military alleged on Tuesday that North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the east, just days before world leaders are set to gather in South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Advertisement

NHK cited government sources as saying that there was “no impact on Japan due to North Korea's missile.”

The "unidentified" ballistic missile was launched eastward on Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff was quoted as saying in a text message by Bloomberg.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea usually test-launches missiles in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, causing no damage in neighbouring countries.

But the Joint Chiefs of Staff statement said the latest missile was launched in an eastward direction.

It was said to be North Korea's first weapons testing activity in about five months. The launch is the nuclear-armed North's first of its kind since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in June.

Advertisement

North Korea’s last known missile launch was in May when it fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

Was it a longer-range missile? About 20 minutes after the launch, there was no indication the missile had splashed down, suggesting it could be a longer-range missile.

However, a brief statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew. Details, including the type of the projectile, were not immediately available.

Advertisement

The launch was reported just days before South Korea hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference. US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are expected to gather in the South Korean city of Gyeongju for talks next week.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had staged a military parade in Pyongyang that showcased the latest Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile and a day after Sanae Takaichi made history by becoming Japan’s first female prime minister.

Why did North Korea launch missile? Experts earlier said North Korea could launch provocative missile tests ahead or during the APEC summit to underscore its commitment to acquiring the status of a nuclear weapons state, AP reported.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a new long-range missile at a massive military parade in Pyongyang, with top Chinese, Russian and other leaders present.

Advertisement

The parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, highlighted Kim’s growing diplomatic footing and his relentless drive to build an arsenal that could target the continental United States and his rivals in Asia.

Kim’s diplomatic credentials have been bolstered recently. He took center stage with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Beijing military parade last month.

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung have also repeatedly expressed hopes to meet Kim as he flaunts a provocative nuclear program.

Trump has said he hopes to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again, possibly this year.

Pyongyang has said Kim is open to future talks – with caveats that it will not agree to relinquish its nuclear arsenal.

Advertisement