North Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 05:31 AM IST
According to neighbouring countries, North Korea fired ballistic missile that flew over Japan on Tuesday
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional US allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.