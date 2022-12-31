North Korea fires ballistic missiles capping record year of tests3 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 07:46 AM IST
North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, Seoul's military said, adding a final salvo to Pyongyang's record-breaking blitz of launches this year.