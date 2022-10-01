North Korea fires ballistic missiles, fourth time this week3 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 06:29 AM IST
North Korea is reportedly not happy with Seoul, Tokyo and Washington conducting joint military drills in a bid to counter Pyongyang
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early Saturday, South Korea's military said, the nuclear-armed country's fourth such launch this week, as Seoul, Tokyo and Washington ramp up joint military drills to counter Pyongyang.