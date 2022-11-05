North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea: S Korea military

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea: S Korea military2 min read . 03:15 PM IST
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region.
The missiles flew about 130 kms (80 miles) at an altitude of about 20 kms (12 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
North Korea this week launched dozens of missiles into the sea, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and raising speculation it could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.
Today's launch, fired between 11:31 am and 11:59 am KST, comes as the US and South Korea wrapped up a six-day Vigilant Storm exercise that began on 31 October.
The joint military exercise involved some 240 military aircraft and two US strategic bomber B-1B, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
This is the first time the B-1B has been deployed in US-South Korean drills since 2017, which shows "the combined defense capabilities and determination of the Republic of Korea and the US to resolutely respond to any provocations from North Korea, and the will of the US to implement a strong commitment to extended deterrence," JCS said in a statement.
Pyongyang on Friday demanded that the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday.
The United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers on Saturday over South Korea on the final days of the joint drills, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its intensifying testing activity.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said at least one B-1B bomber will participate on the last day of a joint US-South Korea air force exercise that wraps up Saturday.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time.
In recent years the UN Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range. The North has continued to describe the B-1B as a “nuclear strategic bomber" although the plane was switched to conventional weaponry in the mid-1990s.
