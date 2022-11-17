North Korea fires missile after warning US of ‘fierce’ move2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 09:11 AM IST
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile at around 10:48 a.m. from Kangwon province, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said
North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Thursday toward waters off its east coast after issuing a warning to the US of a ‘fierce’ move if it persists in conducting joint military drills with allies in the region.