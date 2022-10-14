North Korea fires missile, flies warplanes near border as South imposes sanctions4 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 05:55 AM IST
South Korea's National Security Council condemned the North for escalating tension
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches by the nuclear-armed country amid heightened tensions.