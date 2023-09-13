North Korea fires missiles toward sea as Kim travels Russia to meet Putin4 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:48 AM IST
North Korea fired missiles as Kim Jong Un headed to Russia for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday, as leader Kim Jong Un rolled through Russia on an armored train toward a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. That meeting underscores how the two leaders’ interests are aligning in the face of their separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States.