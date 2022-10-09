North Korea fires more missiles, seventh time in two weeks

The South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the launch -- the seventh in two weeks -- came from the southeast of the country, without giving further details.
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea on Sunday, the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, the South's military said as quoted by the news agency AFP.
According to Yonhap reports, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, "While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States."
North Korea on Saturday defended its recent flurry of missile tests as a legitimate counter to US military threats, following days of joint military exercises between the South, Japan, and the United States., as per AFP reports.
The Japanese prime minister's office also confirmed at least one of Sunday's missiles on Twitter.
"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the office said.
Japanese Senior Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said it is possible the missiles, which he said were fired just before 2:00 am (1700 GMT Saturday) and traveled 350 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers, were launched from submarines, according to Kyodo news agency as quoted by AFP.
The missiles, fired toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, seem to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said, according to Kyodo. The coast guard said it had so far not received any reports of damage to Japanese ships, national broadcaster NHK reported.
Meanwhile, in an official statement, the United States military's Indo-Pacific Command said they were "aware of the two ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," saying the launch shows the "destabilizing" nature of North Korea's missile program.
"The US commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," the statement said.
Sunday's launch was the latest in a flurry that included an intermediate-range ballistic missile fired Tuesday over Japan, prompting an alert for people in affected areas underneath to take cover, according to AFP.
The first missile flew about 350 kilometres (217 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 100 kilometres, while the second missile had a flight range of about 800 kilometres at an altitude of around 50 kilometres, according to Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada.
