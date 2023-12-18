North Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile into sea in resumption of weapons launches, says South Korea
North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile into the sea, resuming its weapons testing activities. South Korea and Japan both detected the missile launch and are exchanging information with the US.
North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile into the sea on Monday in a resumption of its weapons testing activities, its neighbours said, as the North vows retaliatory steps against US and South Korean moves to boost their nuclear deterrence plans.
