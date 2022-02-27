OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast, South Korea says
Listen to this article

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but provided no further details.

Japan's prime minister's office also says North Korea has fired a possible missile.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

