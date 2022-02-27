Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast, South Korea says

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast, South Korea says

Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.
1 min read . 05:55 AM IST AP

  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but provided no further details

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but provided no further details.

Japan's prime minister's office also says North Korea has fired a possible missile.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

