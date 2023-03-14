North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile', says Seoul2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:27 AM IST
- The launch comes just days after Pyongyang fired two ‘strategic cruise missiles’ from a submarine in an apparent protest over the US-South Korea drills
North Korea fired a ballistic missile Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×