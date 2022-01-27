This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile off its east coast, South Korea says
1 min read.05:36 AM ISTBloomberg
Further details were not immediately available, but such announcements typically indicate the test of a ballistic missile
The launch comes as North Korea this month has undertaken one of its biggest series of missile barrages since August 2019
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile Thursday toward waters off its east coast, South Korea’s military said.
Further details were not immediately available, but such announcements typically indicate the test of a ballistic missile. The launch comes as North Korea this month has undertaken one of its biggest series of missile barrages since August 2019.
Earlier this week, North Korea fired what appeared to be two cruise missiles. It has also fired two “hypersonic missiles" designed to use high speeds and maneuverability to evade U.S.-operated interceptors as well as conducted its second test of a system to launch ballistic missiles from train cars.
Pyongyang has ratcheted up tensions with the launches of weapons designed to hit U.S. allies South Korea and Japan. Kim Jong Un’s regime has also warned the Biden administration it might end its almost five-year halt on tests of nuclear devices and long-range missiles to deliver them to the U.S. mainland.
