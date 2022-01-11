North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South's military

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The launch was also reported by Japan's coast guard, which said the North had fired a "ballistic missile-like object".
The launch comes after six countries, including the United States and Japan, urged North Korea to cease "destabilising actions" ahead of a UN Security Council closed-door meeting to discuss last week's test of what Pyongyang called a hypersonic missile.
In 2021, nuclear-armed North Korea said it had successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and what it described as a hypersonic warhead.
The latest test comes as North Korea has refused to respond to US appeals for talks with Pyongyang.
At a key meeting of North Korea's ruling party last month, leader Kim Jong Un -- who has overseen rapid progress in the country's military technology, at the cost of international sanctions -- vowed to continue building up military capabilities, without mentioning the United States.
