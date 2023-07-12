North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast, 12th this year2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:42 AM IST
North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast, marking its twelfth launch this year. The launch comes after North Korea made complaints over US military activities, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones.
North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday, a launch also reported by Japan's military.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×