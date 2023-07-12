North Korea has accused the United States of illegally flying over the economic zone eight times and warned of counter-action, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and a key ruling party official, in a press statement said, "In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the US forces will experience a very critical flight." She also claimed that South Korea had again impudently taken the lead in denying the encroachment on North Korea's sovereignty and still the nation assert that it was a "normal flight of the 'ROK' and the US."