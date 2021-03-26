North Korea gives biden a missile test—a familiar hello

North Korea’s return to ballistic-missile launches came as little surprise. Over the past week, Pyongyang’s state media has groaned about the combined U.S.-South Korea virtual military exercises and the extradition to the U.S. of a North Korean man accused of money laundering, as well as about how some senior Biden administration officials discussed denuclearization for North Korea, rather than for the Korean Peninsula. Talks with the U.S. are off the table for now, one of Pyongyang’s senior diplomats said.

