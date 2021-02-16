OPEN APP
Home >News >World >North Korea hacked Pfizer in bid for Covid-19 vaccine data, Seoul says
Kim has shown his worries about the virus, closing borders about a year ago with neighbouring China at the time Pyongyang’s biggest benefactor was the epicenter of the outbreak. (Photo: Reuters)
Kim has shown his worries about the virus, closing borders about a year ago with neighbouring China at the time Pyongyang’s biggest benefactor was the epicenter of the outbreak. (Photo: Reuters)

North Korea hacked Pfizer in bid for Covid-19 vaccine data, Seoul says

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 03:13 PM IST Jeong-Ho Lee , Bloomberg

Microsoft said in Nov that hackers from North Korea, as well as Russia, had targeted seven prominent companies working on the Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research

North Korea hacked Pfizer Inc. for information on its Covid-19 vaccine and treatments, South Korean lawmakers said after a briefing by the country’s spy agency.

The National Intelligence Service released the information Tuesday during a closed-door briefing to a parliamentary intelligence committee, lawmakers said. “Pfizer got hacked," Ha Tae-keung, an opposition lawmaker who was among the committee members briefed, told reporters in Seoul.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

India-China disengagement: Videos show PLA removing tents, tanks rolling back

2 min read . 03:41 PM IST

Stressed loans at non-bank lenders to touch Rs1.5-1.8 tn in FY21

2 min read . 03:25 PM IST
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday

Explainer: Why Indian police arrested Disha Ravi, a 22-yr-old climate activist

2 min read . 03:24 PM IST
A bus that fell into a canal is pulled out in Sidhi district

Madhya Pradesh accident updates: Death toll rises to 39, PM announces 2 lakh compensation for victim's kin

2 min read . 03:23 PM IST

Microsoft Corp. said in November that hackers from North Korea, as well as Russia, had targeted seven prominent companies working on the Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE later said that documents related to their vaccine development had been targeted in a cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency, adding that none of their own systems had been breached.

While North Korea’s official line is that it has had no cases of Covid-19, officials from the U.S., Japan and others have cast doubts on the claim that the country has escaped the pandemic without a single infection. Covid-19 brings large risk to the impoverished state, whose antiquated medical systems could be easily overwhelmed.

Kim has shown his worries about the virus, closing borders about a year ago with neighbouring China at the time Pyongyang’s biggest benefactor was the epicenter of the outbreak. That has slammed the breaks on the little legal trade North Korea has with its main economic partner, pushing the economy toward its largest contraction in more than two decades, according to Fitch Solutions.

North Korea’s trade with China fell 99% year on year in the final quarter of 2020, the spy agency told lawmakers, according to Ha, an opposition lawmaker. The regime is set to face a crop shortage of 1 million tons this year, with demand expecting to reach 5.5 million tons.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout